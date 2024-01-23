As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 51 wounded

As a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, 51 people have been injured, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said, according to UNN.

According to updated information, the death toll from the enemy shelling of Kharkiv has risen to 5. 51 people were injured - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Earlier, UNN reported that two women wounded in the morning attack by Russian Federation died in hospital.

