Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 22

As of 11:30 a.m., 22 people, including children, have been injured in the morning attack on the capital. UNN reports this with reference to the KCMA and the National Police.

As of 11:30 a.m., 22 people were injured in a rocket attack in Kyiv, 13 of them hospitalized - KCMA said in a statement.

Addendum

According to the National Police, 21 people, including four children, were injured in the hostile attack on the capital.

Some of the victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, while others were provided with medical care on the spot.

It is also reported that the attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Also, 11 cars were damaged.

