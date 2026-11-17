As a result of a collision between two trains near the main railway station in the Czech capital, Prague, 46 passengers were injured, including 15 Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic, as a result of a collision between two trains at Prague's main railway station, 46 passengers sustained minor injuries, 15 of them Ukrainian citizens," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry added that no calls had been received by the embassy's hotline as of now; however, the agency continues to monitor the situation.

We remind you

Hungary is suspending rail service with Ukraine for two days due to Russian attacks on railway infrastructure. The restrictions will be in effect today and tomorrow.