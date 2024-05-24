ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Artworks from the estate of ex-MP suspected of high treason transferred to museum collection

Artworks from the estate of ex-MP suspected of high treason transferred to museum collection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22947 views

More than 100 works of art seized from the estate of a former MP suspected of treason have been recognised as cultural property. cultural value. The works will be included in the collection of the Museum Fund of Ukraine and will be distributed among museums.

After an art historical examination of paintings from the estate of a suspected parliamentarian, more than 100 works were recognized as valuable. They will be included in the register of the Museum Fund of Ukraine and subsequently distributed among museums, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to prosecutors, the Museum Fund of Ukraine will be replenished with a hundred works of art seized from the former MP

- the prosecutor's office informs.

Details

Based on the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, 264 works of art seized in April 2022 from the estate of a former MP suspected of high treason in the Parazhyn tract of Zakarpattia region were transferred to the ARMA.

According to the agency, an art historical examination has already been conducted.

The experts involved found that 112 paintings have cultural value.

Image

Most of them belong to the Transcarpathian School of Art, and the authors of the works are famous Ukrainian artists of the twentieth century. Among them are Adalbert Erdeli, Ivan Trush, and Mykola Hlushchenko.

 ," the agency explains.

Paintings of cultural value will be included in the register of the Museum Fund of Ukraine. It is also planned to distribute them among museums according to their exhibition collections. The rest of the paintings will be put up for sale, with the proceeds going to the state.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

