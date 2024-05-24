Artworks from the estate of ex-MP suspected of high treason transferred to museum collection

After an art historical examination of paintings from the estate of a suspected parliamentarian, more than 100 works were recognized as valuable. They will be included in the register of the Museum Fund of Ukraine and subsequently distributed among museums, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to prosecutors, the Museum Fund of Ukraine will be replenished with a hundred works of art seized from the former MP - the prosecutor's office informs.

Details

Based on the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, 264 works of art seized in April 2022 from the estate of a former MP suspected of high treason in the Parazhyn tract of Zakarpattia region were transferred to the ARMA.

According to the agency, an art historical examination has already been conducted.

The experts involved found that 112 paintings have cultural value.

Most of them belong to the Transcarpathian School of Art, and the authors of the works are famous Ukrainian artists of the twentieth century. Among them are Adalbert Erdeli, Ivan Trush, and Mykola Hlushchenko. ," the agency explains.

Paintings of cultural value will be included in the register of the Museum Fund of Ukraine. It is also planned to distribute them among museums according to their exhibition collections. The rest of the paintings will be put up for sale, with the proceeds going to the state.

Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value