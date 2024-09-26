Armed Forces and Red Cross vehicles set on fire: Russian accomplice detained in Zakarpattia region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65576 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103328 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137712 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143053 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139014 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172662 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104745 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100085 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109727 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111819 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46959 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53981 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182100 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141774 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146547 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137967 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154853 views
Armed Forces and Red Cross vehicles set on fire: Russian accomplice detained in Zakarpattia region

Armed Forces and Red Cross vehicles set on fire: Russian accomplice detained in Zakarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17996 views

In Zakarpattia, a 21-year-old migrant who set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces and the Red Cross on the instructions of Russian special services was detained. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison for intentional damage to property and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces.

The Security Service and the National Police detained an arsonist who was carrying out an order from Russian special services in Zakarpattia. He set fire to an Armed Forces off-road vehicle and a Red Cross vehicle. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports. 

The enemy intended a series of arson attacks to undermine the socio-political situation in the region.

According to the case file, the defendant was a 21-year-old immigrant from Vinnytsia region who was looking for quick money. A representative of the Russian special services contacted him on Telegram and offered him money in exchange for cooperation.

On the instructions of the racists, the young man set fire to an Armed Forces off-road vehicle and a car of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society within one day.

Attempts to destroy relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia in Bukovyna: three arsonists detained17.09.24, 13:31 • 24908 views

Expecting to receive a monetary "reward," he filmed the fire with his phone camera and sent a video report to his Russian supervisor. However, the Russian "customer" refused to pay and promised to "pay off" after he had committed several more arsons.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender red-handed as soon as he set fire to the third car. At the scene of the incident, they seized the arson tools and a cell phone with evidence of correspondence with the racists.

Instead of money from the Russian Federation, the detainee was suspected by SBU investigators under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property);
  •  part 1, Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period).

The man is in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

19-year-old man was detained in Lviv for a series of night arsons24.09.24, 11:26 • 13543 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

