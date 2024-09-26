Armed Forces and Red Cross vehicles set on fire: Russian accomplice detained in Zakarpattia region

The Security Service and the National Police detained an arsonist who was carrying out an order from Russian special services in Zakarpattia. He set fire to an Armed Forces off-road vehicle and a Red Cross vehicle. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The enemy intended a series of arson attacks to undermine the socio-political situation in the region.

According to the case file, the defendant was a 21-year-old immigrant from Vinnytsia region who was looking for quick money. A representative of the Russian special services contacted him on Telegram and offered him money in exchange for cooperation.

On the instructions of the racists, the young man set fire to an Armed Forces off-road vehicle and a car of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society within one day.

Expecting to receive a monetary "reward," he filmed the fire with his phone camera and sent a video report to his Russian supervisor. However, the Russian "customer" refused to pay and promised to "pay off" after he had committed several more arsons.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender red-handed as soon as he set fire to the third car. At the scene of the incident, they seized the arson tools and a cell phone with evidence of correspondence with the racists.

Instead of money from the Russian Federation, the detainee was suspected by SBU investigators under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property);

part 1, Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period).

The man is in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

