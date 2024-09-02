ARMA feels impunity. No one has been punished for using cover numbers - expert.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) feels impunity in the situation with the illegal use of cover numbers by its employees while performing official tasks, and therefore allows itself such shameful phenomena. This opinion was expressed by security expert Serhiy Shabovta in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"I consider this a shameful phenomenon in a civilized state. A state body cannot afford this. The body called the Ministry of Internal Affairs should be paying attention to these shameful facts. But, as we can see, this structure is busy with other problems today. Therefore, ARMA feels impunity. Moreover, for such facts, ARMA will simply face administrative liability, which involves a ridiculous amount of money," the expert points out.

In his opinion, the ARMA lives on "corruption schemes.

"What do you expect from a body from which property seized under the guise of arrests simply disappears through fake auctions. It's all on the surface, nothing surprising: the body created to cover up crimes is fulfilling its tasks, and that's why no one pays attention to the cover-up numbers, to this violation of the law," Shabovta said.

Context

After conducting a journalistic investigation, managed to find out that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which indicates that the ARMA officers used cover plates, which by law can only be used by law enforcement operational units.

In response to a request by UNN, the agency statedthat "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine while performing their duties".

However, UNN has a videoconfirming that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the capital's shopping center in the above-mentioned car and with exactly these license plates. And it was after the publicity that the agency's employees changed the non-existent license plate to casevzhnyi.

Despite these facts, ARMA continues to insistthat their employees did not use a car with a non-existent license plate during the inspection of the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv, and ignores journalists' questions about the official inspection in this regard.