Arlanda Airport in Stockholm closes air traffic after drone alert

At least five planes were forced to divert flights to other airports.

He writes UNN with reference to Aftonbladet and Airlive.

Details

Several drones around the airport forced Arlanda Airport in Stockholm to close on Monday night.

Cecilia Bengtsström of the Swedish Civil Aviation Authority's press service told Aftonbladet that the decision was made after staff at the flight tower spotted four drones over the airport.

At least five planes were diverted from Arlanda to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Preliminary investigation:

An investigation was launched into the sabotage at the airport and violations of the Security Law. The police suspect that this action was intentional, but the purpose is unclear.

Police spokesman Daniel Wikdahl said: “We suspect that this was a deliberate act, but I cannot answer the purpose. Due to the confidentiality of the investigation, we do not want to give information about which drone was spotted or by whom.

The Swedish Armed Forces said they were aware of the incident and were in contact with Arlanda Airport.

Recall

