The Argentine government has ruled out sending weapons to Ukraine because of Russia's invasion. Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni assured that Argentina "will not interfere in the conflict in any way." This was reported by UNN with reference to Todo Noticias.

"We are not going to provide any military support or interfere in the war in any way," Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Wednesday.

Tim indicated that "of course" "humanitarian and logistical support" will be provided.

The shock statements come hours after Russia expressed "deep disappointment and concern" about the latest actions of the Argentine President and warned against sending military aid to Ukraine. "Such actions will be considered as hostile actions against Russia," Russian ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov warned.

The diplomat also condemned Argentina's accession to the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine.

Recall

Argentina has joined the Ukraine defense Contact Group, a coalition of about 50 countries that meets monthly to discuss Ukraine's security needs.