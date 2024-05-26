Argentina plans to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Argentine parliamentarians have already submitted a draft declaration on joining the coalition to the highest legislative body. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Daria Gerasymchuk, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, was present.

The Ukrainian delegation also included two Ukrainian teenagers who had been returned from Russian captivity. Advisor to the President of Ukraine Daria Gerasymchuk called on political leaders in Argentina to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which has already included 36 countries.

The Argentine side assured that it is considering the possibility of joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in the near future. Argentine parliamentarians have already submitted a draft declaration on joining the coalition to the highest legislative body.

The meetings also focused on the Bring Kids Back UA plan, which covers all aspects of resolving the issue of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians and their return home.

