Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Anura Dissanayake of the leftist party has been elected President of Sri Lanka

Anura Dissanayake of the leftist party has been elected President of Sri Lanka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14584 views

Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the leftist party has won 42% of the vote in Sri Lanka's presidential election. He promises to fight the economic crisis and renegotiate the terms of the IMF agreement.

In Sri Lanka took the oath of office of the new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the representative of the party of the leftist orientation. This UNN writes with reference to Euronews.

Details

Dissanayake, who represents an extreme left-wing party and is a self-described Marxist, won 42 percent of the vote in the weekend election.

At the end of the vote count, Dissanayake was supported by 5,740,179 voters, while his closest rival from the opposition United National Force party, Sajith Premadasa, was supported by 4,530,902 voters.

In his election program, he promised to deal decisively with the consequences of the economic crisis and the default two years ago.

In particular, he intends to renegotiate the terms of the agreement with the IMF, which requires reforms and austerity in exchange for a bailout package. But he promises not to break the agreements with the international fund.

Context

Presidential elections in Sri Lanka were held on September 21. The head of state is elected for five years through general direct elections, his tenure is limited to two terms. The last direct presidential election in the country was held in 2019, which was won by Sri Lanka People's Front candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, he resigned in July 2022 amid protests. The incumbent head of state Ranil Wickramasinghe succeeded him.

Recall

Sri Lanka demands compensation from russia for the deaths and injuries of its citizens in the war against Ukraine and calls for its citizens to be allowed to return home from the conflict zone. Sri Lankans who became mercenaries in the russian army are trying to return home, claiming they were cheated, and their relatives are picketing the russian embassy.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

