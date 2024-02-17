Another tragedy in Kramatorsk: Body of 23-year-old man found, one person remains under rubble
Rescuers have pulled the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble in Kramatorsk, but one person remains trapped under the rubble.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .
Details
A rescue operation continues in the city of Kramatorsk after an enemy missile attack.
According to the latest information, one person is still under the rubble.
Recall
Earlier, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman born in 1977.
