Another tragedy in Kramatorsk: Body of 23-year-old man found, one person remains under rubble

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88331 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108909 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251579 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174456 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165665 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226560 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113076 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70672 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38561 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32063 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64624 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212524 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238244 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224993 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88331 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70672 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113174 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114057 views
Another tragedy in Kramatorsk: Body of 23-year-old man found, one person remains under rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30398 views

Rescuers have pulled the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble in Kramatorsk, but one person remains trapped under the rubble.

In the city of Kramatorsk, rescuers pulled the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble. However, one person is still trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

A rescue operation continues in the city of Kramatorsk after an enemy missile attack.

Rescuers pulled another 23-year-old man from the rubble of the house.

According to the latest information, one person is still under the rubble.

Recall

Earlier, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman born in 1977.

Rescuers pull out the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble in Kramatorsk17.02.24, 23:46 • 29820 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising