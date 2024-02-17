Another tragedy in Kramatorsk: Body of 23-year-old man found, one person remains under rubble

In the city of Kramatorsk, rescuers pulled the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble. However, one person is still trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

A rescue operation continues in the city of Kramatorsk after an enemy missile attack.

Rescuers pulled another 23-year-old man from the rubble of the house.

According to the latest information, one person is still under the rubble.

Recall

Earlier, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman born in 1977.

Rescuers pull out the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble in Kramatorsk