Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Another fire broke out on the territory of the forestry in Poltava region: the area of the fire reached about 200 hectares

Another fire broke out on the territory of the forestry in Poltava region: the area of the fire reached about 200 hectares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12650 views

A new fire has broken out on the territory of Borivske forestry in Poltava region, covering an area of 200 hectares. Rescuers are battling the fire, which has now engulfed about 10 hectares of forest and dry vegetation.

For the third day in a row, Poltava Oblast has been plagued by large-scale fires. On the night of September 17, another fire broke out in the region on the territory of the Borivske forestry covering 200 hectares. Currently, the fire has covered approximately 10 hectares. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

According to Pronin, rescuers continue to fight the disaster in Poltava district.

However, at night, another fire broke out on the territory of the Borivske forestry in the Velykorublivska community.

The fire area reached about 200 hectares of forest and dry vegetation. Currently, the fire has covered approximately 10 hectares.

- said Pronin.

Fire brigades are working at the scene. Eight units of equipment and more than 30 people are involved in the firefighting operations.

On September 15, UNN reported a forest fire in Poltava region near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

