Another fire broke out on the territory of the forestry in Poltava region: the area of the fire reached about 200 hectares

For the third day in a row, Poltava Oblast has been plagued by large-scale fires. On the night of September 17, another fire broke out in the region on the territory of the Borivske forestry covering 200 hectares. Currently, the fire has covered approximately 10 hectares. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

According to Pronin, rescuers continue to fight the disaster in Poltava district.

However, at night, another fire broke out on the territory of the Borivske forestry in the Velykorublivska community.

The fire area reached about 200 hectares of forest and dry vegetation. Currently, the fire has covered approximately 10 hectares. - said Pronin.

Fire brigades are working at the scene. Eight units of equipment and more than 30 people are involved in the firefighting operations.

On September 15, UNN reported a forest fire in Poltava region near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna.