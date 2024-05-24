Another drowned man found in the Tisza River

A drowned man, a resident of Transcarpathia, was found in the Tisa River by border guards, his body was pulled to the shore, the circumstances of his death are being investigated, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"Border guards found a drowned man in the Tisza. The man was a resident of Transcarpathia born in 1975," the SBGS reported on Telegram.

According to the border guards, "the body was carried by the current along the shore".

"The State Emergency Service and the National Police were called to the scene. The body was pulled to the shore. The circumstances that led the citizen to end up in the river, which took his life, are being investigated," the SBGS said.

