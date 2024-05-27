Another child returned from occupation

An 11-year-old boy has been returned from the temporarily occupied territory, the Ministry of Reintegration reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, as indicated, the Ministry of Reintegration received an appeal from a female servicewoman who had not seen her son Denys for more than 2 years. "The boy lived in the temporarily occupied territory - with an elderly relative near Mariupol. It was not possible to transport the child to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine on her own. The woman had little hope of resolving this issue, but she cherished the hope of a meeting in her heart," the ministry said.

"Representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Child Rights Network took up the case of Denys' return. And now, finally, the boy is with his mother and safe," the ministry said.

