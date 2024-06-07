Another child rescued from Russian occupation

An eight-year-old boy was rescued from Russian occupation in the Kherson region and returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Friday, UNN writes.

An eight-year-old boy was rescued from the Russian occupation. another child was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. this was made possible by the hard work of the charity organization "Save Ukraine" - Prokudin pointed out in Telegram.

According to him, the guy with his parents is already safe. Doctors and psychologists work with the family.

Addition

According to Prokudin, since the beginning of 2024, 108 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Rescue work is being carried out around the clock in order to return Ukrainian children home as quickly as possible. I am grateful to everyone who is working on their release," he said.