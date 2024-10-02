Another 7 children rescued from occupation

Another 7 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and Crimea, the head of the Save Ukraine charity organization Mykola Kuleba said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Save Ukraine, in cooperation with Bring Kids Back UA, has brought home 7 more children from the occupied Kherson and Crimea. In total, the number of rescued children reached 508 (+7), including 115 (+2) orphans - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, "Kadyrov's men threatened to take three-year-old Anya away from her mother Marina. The woman was forced to draw up Russian documents, taken for interrogation several times and banned from using social media. Despite the persecution, Marina managed to escape with her daughter. Sometimes it still seems to her that she is under occupation.

"It was not easy for Lyudmila and her 14-year-old son Yegor to return either. The woman tries to speak in a whisper, afraid to communicate freely and openly say what she thinks. At her workplace, Liudmyla came under enemy fire. The occupiers constantly threatened to tear up her Ukrainian passport and kill her. The woman hesitated to leave the occupation for a long time because she was afraid that her son could be taken away at the border. After the occupation, Yehor withdrew into himself, reluctant to make contact. But the main thing is that the family is safe now and is already receiving the necessary assistance from Save Ukraine to recover," Kuleba said.

