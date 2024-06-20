$41.340.03
Another 10 Ukrainian children were taken out of the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18453 views

10 Ukrainian children who suffered horrors from the occupation "authorities"were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

Another 10 Ukrainian children were taken out of the temporarily occupied territories

10 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said . 

According to Lubinets, the children together with their relatives lived on tot – in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Now they are in the territory controlled by Ukraine recovering from the horrors that the occupation "authorities"arranged for them.

The scale of forced mobilization is striking – according to those returned, it is impossible to take any action or get medical care without a Russian passport. Children saw firsthand how Russians carried out groundless searches in their homes. And the mother of one of the boys said that they generally lived in a house damaged by a Russian shell

- Lubinets declared.

As the Ombudsman pointed out, the invaders forced children to go to a Russian school and sing the national anthem of the Russian Federation every Monday. Some managed to get Ukrainian education online, but parents were intimidated that in this case the children would be selected. Therefore, to prevent this from happening, Ukrainians, according to Lubinets,  decide to sew up everything to protect the lives and future of their children.

Addition 

The Ombudsman reminded that if your child disappeared, and you, as his legal representative, do not know his place of Stay — be sure to report this fact to the National Police of Ukraine at 102. if you are convinced that the child was deported to the Russian Federation, or he is on Toto, in addition to the police, you should also inform the Office of the Ombudsman. 

Contact the Office of the Ombudsman: garyacha liniya 0 800 50 17 20 — at the borders of Ukraine, 044 299 74 08 — for zvinkiv z-beyond the cordon, the electronic address is [email protected]

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
