Announcement of the first tranche of 1.4 billion euros from Russian assets for Ukraine is expected today - Politico

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88272 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116384 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142542 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368592 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197876 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88267 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98047 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3196 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11163 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12837 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16918 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37916 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Announcement of the first tranche of 1.4 billion euros from Russian assets for Ukraine is expected today - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100534 views

The EU is expected to announce 1.4 billion euros of frozen Russian assets for the Ukraine Aid Fund, bypassing Hungary's veto.

Announcement of the first tranche of 1.4 billion euros from Russian assets for Ukraine is expected today - Politico

EU top diplomat Josep Borrel is expected to announce today at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg an agreement to allocate up to 1.4 billion euros from profits from immobilized Russian assets to the aid fund for Ukraine, reports Politico, UNN writes.

Details

The transaction procedure, as noted, was successfully completed on Friday.

"This is the first tranche, which is expected to be a regular cash flow. Also, Hungary will not be able to block it, as it was with payments for Ukrainian weapons within the European Peace Fund," the newspaper writes.

It is reported that "super-profits will be sent through member countries that will work as "implementing agents", that is, they will purchase products that Ukraine has indicated as a priority." According to three diplomats, the countries selected for this tranche include Germany, the Czech Republic and Denmark. According to two diplomats, Italy, Latvia, Romania and Sweden are expected to be responsible for the next tranche in spring 2025.

"The decision to circumvent Hungary's veto has angered Hungarians," two diplomats said. Now Budapest can strengthen its veto on the European Peace Fund in the amount of 6.6 billion euros. It is expected that this issue will be considered at today's meeting," the publication points out.

This summer, Ukraine will receive the first 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets-Dombrovskis21.06.24, 19:45 • 33558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31