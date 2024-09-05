Andrei Nekrasov, author of the movie about the Litvinenko poisoning, arrested in russia for filming outside the fsb building

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116445 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151499 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105020 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55189 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82122 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78226 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53372 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200110 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148728 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148070 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152238 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143223 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159674 views
Andrei Nekrasov, author of the movie about the Litvinenko poisoning, arrested in russia for filming outside the fsb building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15585 views

Andrei Nekrasov, a 66-year-old filmmaker with German citizenship, has been detained for filming outside the fsb building. He faces up to 90 days of arrest for "illegal professional activity".

Because of the shooting near the building of the fsb in russia arrested director Andrei Nekrasov, who has German citizenship. This UNN writes with reference to Deutsche Welle and the telegram channel Astra.

Details

Director Andrei Nekrasov, 66, was detained in the smolensk region on August 24. He confirmed this himself in comments to Deutsche Welle, which he contacted by phone from the detention center for foreign nationals.

According to Nekrasov, when he was detained, he was told that he was filming near the fsb building. For this he was sentenced to arrest for up to 90 days under the article on "illegal professional activity".

Information about Nekrasov's detention was confirmed by the German Foreign Ministry.

Add

Nekrasov was born in 1958 in st. petersburg and immigrated to Germany in the 1970s. His work includes films about the death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky in a moscow pre-trial detention center and the poisoning of former fsb officer Alexander Litvinenko in London.

Recall

French russia expert Laurent Vinatier was arrested in moscow in June on charges of collecting data on the russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".

Biden meets with russian opposition leader Kara-Murza after his release from russian prison16.08.2024, 14:36 • 16206 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

