Andrei Nekrasov, author of the movie about the Litvinenko poisoning, arrested in russia for filming outside the fsb building

Because of the shooting near the building of the fsb in russia arrested director Andrei Nekrasov, who has German citizenship. This UNN writes with reference to Deutsche Welle and the telegram channel Astra.

Director Andrei Nekrasov, 66, was detained in the smolensk region on August 24. He confirmed this himself in comments to Deutsche Welle, which he contacted by phone from the detention center for foreign nationals.

According to Nekrasov, when he was detained, he was told that he was filming near the fsb building. For this he was sentenced to arrest for up to 90 days under the article on "illegal professional activity".

Information about Nekrasov's detention was confirmed by the German Foreign Ministry.

Nekrasov was born in 1958 in st. petersburg and immigrated to Germany in the 1970s. His work includes films about the death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky in a moscow pre-trial detention center and the poisoning of former fsb officer Alexander Litvinenko in London.

French russia expert Laurent Vinatier was arrested in moscow in June on charges of collecting data on the russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".

