Anatoliy Melnychenko is elected as the new rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

According to the results of the second round of the election of the rector of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, 44-year-old Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Anatoliy Melnychenko won, the university press service reports, UNN .

The second round of the election of the rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was held. According to the results of the election, Anatoliy Anatoliyovych Melnychenko was elected Rector. Congratulations to Anatoliy Anatoliyovych! the statement said.

According to the university's website, 2,318 people, or 72.30% of the total number of voters, took part in the voting.

11 ballots, or 0.34% of the total number of ballots (0.47% of the number of ballots issued) were declared invalid.

Voting results for each candidate: Oleksiy Anatoliyovych Zhuchenko - 945 people, or 29.48% of the total number of voters (40.77% of those who took part in the voting). Melnychenko Anatoliy Anatoliyovych - 1,256 people, or 39.18% of the total number of voters (54.18% of those who took part in the voting) the statement said.

Meanwhile, 106 people, or 3.31% of the total number of voters (4.57% of those who participated in the voting), did not support any of the candidates.

Anatoliy Melnychenko - Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, PhD in Philosophy, Professor of the Department of Management Theory and Practice.

He has 21 years of management experience and has coordinated training projects for the defense sector.

Melnychenko's predecessor, Mykhailo Zgurovsky, served as rector for 32 years.

