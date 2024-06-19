$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9972 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112366 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119203 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134196 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146762 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369902 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182356 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Advertisement
Anatoliy Melnychenko is elected as the new rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27995 views

In the second round of elections, 44-year-old Vice-Rector for Research Anatoliy Melnychenko was elected as the new rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Anatoliy Melnychenko is elected as the new rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

According to the results of the second round of the election of the rector of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, 44-year-old Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Anatoliy Melnychenko won, the university press service reports, UNN .

Details

The second round of the election of the rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was held. According to the results of the election, Anatoliy Anatoliyovych Melnychenko was elected Rector. Congratulations to Anatoliy Anatoliyovych!

the statement said.

According to the university's website, 2,318 people, or 72.30% of the total number of voters, took part in the voting.

11 ballots, or 0.34% of the total number of ballots (0.47% of the number of ballots issued) were declared invalid.

Voting results for each candidate: Oleksiy Anatoliyovych Zhuchenko - 945 people, or 29.48% of the total number of voters (40.77% of those who took part in the voting). Melnychenko Anatoliy Anatoliyovych - 1,256 people, or 39.18% of the total number of voters (54.18% of those who took part in the voting)

the statement said.

Meanwhile, 106 people, or 3.31% of the total number of voters (4.57% of those who participated in the voting), did not support any of the candidates.

AddendumAddendum

Anatoliy Melnychenko - Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, PhD in Philosophy, Professor of the Department of Management Theory and Practice.

He has 21 years of management experience and has coordinated training projects for the defense sector.

Melnychenko's predecessor, Mykhailo Zgurovsky, served as rector for 32 years.

Record graduation: 101 officers graduated from the National Defense University this year18.06.24, 16:19 • 14328 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
