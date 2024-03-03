An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in Toretsk, Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in an outbuilding in Toretsk, Donetsk region
Pyrotechnics discovered an unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb that did not detonate during a Russian air strike on Toretsk. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
An unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb was found in an outbuilding on the territory of a private household, which fell and did not detonate during an air strike on the city of Toretsk
As noted, 14 people were evacuated from 10 nearby residential buildings.
Today, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service seized KAB-250 and destroyed it.
