An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in Toretsk, Donetsk region

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 6012 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 18364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24431 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 170322 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166714 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215112 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247892 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153676 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371317 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 18364 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 170322 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 141052 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160405 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 152627 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14844 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15882 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19793 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 23322 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 45264 views
An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in Toretsk, Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32762 views

An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in an outbuilding in Toretsk, Donetsk region

An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in Toretsk, Donetsk region

Pyrotechnics discovered an unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb that  did not detonate during a Russian air strike on Toretsk. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

An unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb was found in an outbuilding on the territory of a private household, which fell and did not detonate during an air strike on the city of Toretsk

- , the statement said.

As noted, 14 people were evacuated from 10 nearby residential buildings.

Today, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service seized KAB-250 and destroyed it.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
