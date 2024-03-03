An unexploded Russian aircraft bomb was found in Toretsk, Donetsk region

Pyrotechnics discovered an unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb that did not detonate during a Russian air strike on Toretsk. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

An unexploded KAB-250 aircraft bomb was found in an outbuilding on the territory of a private household, which fell and did not detonate during an air strike on the city of Toretsk - , the statement said.

As noted, 14 people were evacuated from 10 nearby residential buildings.

Today, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service seized KAB-250 and destroyed it.

