An unexploded part of a Russian air-to-surface missile is found on the territory of Chernihiv region
An unexploded warhead of a Russian air-to-surface missile was found on agricultural land in Chernihiv region. Police explosive experts neutralized the munition by detonating it.
An unexploded warhead of a Russian missile was found in Chernihiv region after an air attack by the invaders.
After one of the enemy attacks in Chernihiv region, a part of a Russian missile that had not detonated was found. The munition was located on the territory of farmland
An air-to-surface cruise missile was neutralized by Chernihiv police bomb squad by detonation.
