An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in one of Kyiv's schools: an epidemiological investigation is underway

Last week, an outbreak of an acute intestinal infection was recorded in one of the capital's schools. This was announced by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports UNN.

On September 6, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was reported in Kyiv among students of a secondary school in Kyiv. Currently, all patients have been bacteriologically tested for intestinal infections. Some of them are being treated in medical institutions of the city, others are undergoing outpatient treatment under the supervision of a family doctor

The Kyiv City CDC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has already informed the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Health Department of the KCSA executive body about the cases.

An epidemiological investigation is currently underway.

Experts warn that acute intestinal infections are one of the most common infectious diseases that can lead to serious complications, especially in children.

These diseases are usually caused by bacteria or viruses that enter the human body with contaminated food or contaminated water, or by poor hand hygiene.

The most common symptoms of the disease are weakness, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

