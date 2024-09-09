An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in one of Kyiv's schools: an epidemiological investigation is underway

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in one of Kyiv's schools: an epidemiological investigation is underway

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in one of Kyiv's schools: an epidemiological investigation is underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

On September 6, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was reported in Kyiv among students of a school. Some of the patients are being treated in medical facilities, while others are undergoing outpatient treatment under the supervision of a family doctor.

Last week, an outbreak of an acute intestinal infection was recorded in one of the capital's schools. This was announced by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports UNN.

Details

On September 6, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was reported in Kyiv among students of a secondary school in Kyiv. Currently, all patients have been bacteriologically tested for intestinal infections. Some of them are being treated in medical institutions of the city, others are undergoing outpatient treatment under the supervision of a family doctor

- summarized in the center. 

The Kyiv City CDC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has already informed the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection  and the Health Department of the KCSA executive body about the cases.

An epidemiological investigation is currently underway.

AddendumAddendum

Experts warn that acute intestinal infections are one of the most common infectious diseases that can lead to serious complications, especially in children.

These diseases are usually caused by bacteria or viruses that enter the human body with contaminated food or contaminated water, or by poor hand hygiene.

The most common symptoms of the disease are weakness, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Recall

Deputy Health Minister Serhiy Dubov said that Ukraine is facing a serious problem of antibiotic resistance, which has been exacerbated by the war. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivHealth

