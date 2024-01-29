An official of a military unit who took money from soldiers for giving them time off will be tried in Odesa region

The platoon commander of a military unit in Odesa region, who demanded 4 thousand hryvnias from soldiers for the opportunity to take one day off, will be brought to court. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against a platoon commander of a military unit in Odesa region who demanded payment from soldiers for the opportunity to take time off. The guilty verdict was sent to court - the SBI said in a statement.

As noted, the official took 4 thousand hryvnias from his soldiers for a day off, and if they refused to give money, he threatened his subordinates with problems with their service and even physical violence.

So far, SBI officers have documented 10 facts of bribery by the official.

In addition, the facts of the use of force and beating of the soldiers were established, the SBI said.

The serviceman is accused of obtaining undue advantage and using violence against a subordinate (Article 368(3), Article 426-1(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Denmark to allocate $8.7 million to Ukraine to support fight against corruption