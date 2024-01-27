Denmark to allocate $8.7 million to Ukraine to support fight against corruption

Denmark will allocate 60 million Danish kroner ($8.75 million) to Ukraine to support the fight against corruption within the framework of the European Union Anti-Corruption Program (EUACI). This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

Denmark has been leading the EU Anti-Corruption Action in Ukraine (EUACI) since 2016. During his visit to Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen announced support for the third phase of the program.

Even before Russia's illegal invasion, Ukraine had made significant progress in the fight against corruption, and even while the country is at war, it has managed to continue its positive development. But there are still areas that can be improved, and it is crucial for Ukraine's EU dream that we help it achieve its goal Rasmussen said.

It is noted that the EU is contributing more than DKK 70 million to the upcoming phase of the program, and Denmark is contributing almost DKK 60 million.

