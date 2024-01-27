ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Denmark to allocate $8.7 million to Ukraine to support fight against corruption

Denmark to allocate $8.7 million to Ukraine to support fight against corruption

Denmark will allocate $8.75 million to support Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts as part of the EU's Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine. This was announced by the Danish Foreign Minister during his visit to Ukraine.

Denmark will allocate 60 million Danish kroner ($8.75 million) to Ukraine to support the fight against corruption within the framework of the European Union Anti-Corruption Program (EUACI). This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

Denmark has been leading the EU Anti-Corruption Action in Ukraine (EUACI) since 2016. During his visit to Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen announced support for the third phase of the program.

Even before Russia's illegal invasion, Ukraine had made significant progress in the fight against corruption, and even while the country is at war, it has managed to continue its positive development. But there are still areas that can be improved, and it is crucial for Ukraine's EU dream that we help it achieve its goal

Rasmussen said.

It is noted that the EU is contributing more than DKK 70 million to the upcoming phase of the program, and Denmark is contributing almost DKK 60 million.

Denmark announces readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees - Kuleba26.01.24, 18:18 • 25416 views

