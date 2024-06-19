An internal investigation is being conducted against Deputy Prosecutor General Verbitsky

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin announced an internal investigation against Dmitry Verbitsky, who is the Deputy Prosecutor General, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. Kostin announced this on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The prosecutor general also stressed that he takes Investigative Journalism very seriously.

I signed an order to conduct an internal investigation into these facts, which is currently ongoing. The National Agency for the Prevention of corruption conducts a review of his lifestyle. In addition, I know that NABU has initiated its own investigation. In my letter to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, I drew attention to these circumstances, suggesting that the discussion of this situation should be postponed until the results are received Kostin said.

Kostin also noted that the law of Ukraine "on the prosecutor's office" does not provide for the possibility (by the decision of the prosecutor general) to suspend the deputy from performing his duties at the stage of internal investigation.

I had a conversation with Mr. Verbitsky. He gave me his arguments and explanations about the situation. He conducts a number of high-profile proceedings, the defendants of which are very interested in his suspension or dismissal Kostin noted.

the prosecutor general stressed that in this difficult situation, it is important that all decisions are balanced, as reasonable and objective as possible.

context

Journalists of" schemes "found outthat Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytsky lives in the elite Kiev cottage town" Konik", where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times less than the market value.

Radio Liberty reported that The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding the possible illegal enrichment of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytsky.