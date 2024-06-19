$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9924 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112224 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238200 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146740 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369900 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182355 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

An internal investigation is being conducted against Deputy Prosecutor General Verbitsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34551 views

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin announced an internal investigation against his deputy Dmitry Verbitsky, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. Earlier, journalists found out that he lives in an elite cottage bought by his nephew at a price significantly lower than the market price, which prompted the NABU to open criminal proceedings.

An internal investigation is being conducted against Deputy Prosecutor General Verbitsky

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin  announced an internal investigation against Dmitry Verbitsky, who is the Deputy Prosecutor General, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. Kostin announced this  on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The prosecutor general also stressed that he takes Investigative Journalism very seriously. 

I signed an order to conduct an internal investigation into these facts, which is currently ongoing. The National Agency for the Prevention of corruption conducts a review of his lifestyle. In addition, I know that NABU has initiated its own investigation. In my letter to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, I drew attention to these circumstances, suggesting that the discussion of this situation should be postponed until the results are received

Kostin said.

Kostin also noted that the law of Ukraine "on the prosecutor's office" does not provide for the possibility (by the decision of the prosecutor general) to suspend the deputy from performing his duties at the stage of internal investigation.

I had a conversation with Mr. Verbitsky. He gave me his arguments and explanations about the situation. He conducts a number of high-profile proceedings, the defendants of which are very interested in his suspension or dismissal

Kostin noted.

 the prosecutor general stressed that in this difficult situation, it is important that all decisions are balanced, as reasonable and objective as possible.

context

Journalists of" schemes "found outthat Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytsky lives in the elite Kiev cottage town" Konik", where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times less than the market value.

Radio Liberty reported that The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding the possible illegal enrichment of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytsky.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

