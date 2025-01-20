“An incredibly touching day, the whole country hugs you.” Netanyahu reacts to hostage release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the return of three Israeli women from Hamas captivity "an incredibly moving day." According to the politician, Romy Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were "welcomed home by the entire nation." This happened on January 19, UNN reports with reference to The Times of Israel.

It is noted that on the evening of Sunday, January 19, the terrorists handed over three hostages aged 31, 28 and 24 to the Red Cross for return to Israel. They spent 471 days in captivity.

I know, we all know that they went through hell. They are coming from darkness to light, they are really coming out of slavery for freedom. This moment has been achieved thanks to the sacrifice and bravery of our heroic soldiers... it is a great moment, an emotional moment. A great day - said the Israeli prime minister.

According to the newspaper, Benjamin Netanyahu said that the three civilian women are "the first prisoners we are bringing home in this round.

Israel has received a list of three female hostages to be released by Hamas today after 4 p.m. In exchange, Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners.