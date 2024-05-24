An important russian communication hub was blown up in the temporarily occupied Alushta

An important communication hub of the occupiers was hit in the city of Alushta in the occupied Crimea. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Agents of the ATES movement announce an operation in the city of Alushta in the south of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to their information, an important communication hub of the Russian occupiers, which served as a command and control center for military operations in the occupied territory, was hit.

It is known that this unit (military unit 28735) was of strategic importance for coordinating the actions of russian troops in Crimea.

