An explosion on the territory of a motor vehicle filling station in Kyiv: KCMA denies its information about three dead

The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko , denied the information about three people killed in an explosion on the territory of a motor transport company in Kyiv, where a two-story building was partially destroyed. Currently, two people are known to have died, UNN reports.

An explosion of man-made origin occurred on the territory of the automobile filling station in Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. According to updated data, two people have been reported dead. There may be people under the rubble - Popko wrote.

According to him, a canine team is involved in the rescue and search operation. All operational services are working on the spot.

Earlier, Popko said that on rescuers unblocked another body as a result of an explosion on the territory of a motor transport company in Kyiv, where a two-story building was partially destroyed.

Popko reported that an explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the ATP in Holosiivskyi district . As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.