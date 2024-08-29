An explosion occurred in Sumy, a missile threat was announced

The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy. The Air Force has announced a missile threat to Poltava and Sumy regions, UNN reports.

Details

The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy, Suspilne correspondents report.

Later, the Air Force reported a missile threat to Poltava and Sumy regions.



An air alert has been declared in the regions.

