An enemy drone flew into a house in Vovchansk: consequences of today's shelling in Kharkiv region

The border community of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, continues to be under massive attacks by the Russian army. The consequences of today's hostile shelling of the Kharkiv region, which claimed the lives of two elderly people, were shown by the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, on May 14, an enemy drone flew into a residential building in Vovchansk. A fire broke out, killing an 80-year-old woman.

Also in the village of Hatyshche, a man of 83 years old died as a result of shelling by the occupiers.

In addition, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled Borova village in Izium district. At least 10 private households were damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy used Tornado-S MLRS at the settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv and Izium District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).