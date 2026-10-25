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At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Norwegian researchers discovered the remains of a toothed whale at a depth of 2,777 meters. An ecosystem with potentially new species had formed around them.

At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystem
Photo: ScienceAlert

Norwegian researchers discovered the remains of a whale at a depth of nearly 2.8 kilometers, around which an unusual ecosystem had formed. The findings included the marine mammal’s bones and teeth, as well as deep-sea organisms, some of which may belong to species previously unknown to science. ScienceAlert reports this, according to UNN.

Details

During an expedition by the Norwegian seabed research program MAREANO, scientists discovered an unusual site on the Arctic Mid-Ocean Ridge. The discovery was made on April 23, 2026, using the Ægir6000 remotely operated underwater vehicle. At a depth of 2,777 meters, the researchers noticed a cluster of tubular formations that differed sharply from the surrounding seafloor. At first, the scientists called the find a "strange site," but further research showed that the remains of a large marine animal were hidden beneath a layer of sedimentary rock. When the underwater vehicle began collecting soil samples, a dense black cloud rose in the water. Later, among the samples brought up, the researchers found fragments of bones and several whale teeth.

Experts from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research established that the remains belonged to a member of the toothed whales. At the same time, it has not yet been possible to determine the animal’s exact species, the cause of its death, or how long it had been on the seafloor.

Scientists were most intrigued by the ecosystem that had formed around the remains. The researchers found polychaete worms, mollusks, crustaceans, sea spiders, and other invertebrates. Particular attention was drawn to worms of the genera Notomastus and Anobothrus. Some of the organisms discovered may turn out to represent species not yet described by science, but additional research is needed to confirm this.

Scientists explain that this phenomenon is known as a whale fall. After the death of a large marine mammal, its body sinks to the seafloor, where it gradually becomes a source of nutrients for numerous organisms. Initially, deep-sea scavengers consume the soft tissues. Later, the organic remains enrich the bottom sediments, while bacteria that break down compounds inside the bones create conditions for other organisms to survive. Such ecosystems can persist for decades. According to the researchers, the discovery is important for understanding biodiversity in the ocean depths. Similar sites can serve as unique centers of life and contribute to the dispersal of deep-sea species.

At the same time, scientists warn that the industrial extraction of minerals from the seafloor poses a potential threat to such ecosystems. Because whale remains are often hidden beneath sedimentary rock, they may be destroyed before scientists have an opportunity to study them.

As a reminder

In May 2019, in Wales, United Kingdom, after a hurricane, the water receded from the sea, revealing a sunken forest that had been buried under water and sand for more than 4,500 years.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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