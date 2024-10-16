An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurs in eastern Turkey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has occurred in eastern Turkey. The tremors were located at a depth of 9 km, with no injuries or damage reported.
On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reports UNN with reference to Reuters.
According to the EMC, the aftershocks were located 9 km underground.
No casualties or damage were reported.
On October 11, at 10:16 a.m., an earthquake with magnitude 5.2 was registered in the Black Sea at a depth of 10 km. It was classified as strongly moderate.