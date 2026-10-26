An alert system malfunction occurred in Kyiv: users received alert notifications several times
Kyiv • UNN
A malfunction occurred in Kyiv’s alert system, causing users to receive false alert notifications several times. The system has been restored.
On the evening of October 26, Kyiv residents received incorrect air raid alerts in their mobile app. A technical failure occurred. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.
Details
A technical failure occurred in the territorial automated centralized notification system (TACNS).
"It was precisely because of this that users of mobile applications received air raid alerts several times in a row," the post says.
The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the system has been restored and apologized for the inconvenience.
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