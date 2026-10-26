An alert system malfunction occurred in Kyiv: users received alert notifications several times

On the evening of October 26, Kyiv residents received incorrect air raid alerts in their mobile app. A technical failure occurred. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

A technical failure occurred in the territorial automated centralized notification system (TACNS).

"It was precisely because of this that users of mobile applications received air raid alerts several times in a row," the post says.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the system has been restored and apologized for the inconvenience.

A map showing the movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the "Air Alert" app, Koretskyi says