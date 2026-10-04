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An aircraft carrying people disappeared over the ocean after departing from Bermuda, with the pilot declaring an emergency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14545 views

A Gulfstream G100 disappeared after the pilot issued an emergency transmission during a flight from Bermuda to Boston. A search is underway near Nantucket.

An aircraft carrying people disappeared over the ocean after departing from Bermuda, with the pilot declaring an emergency
Photo: AP

A Gulfstream G100 medical aircraft carrying 6 people disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. Before communications were lost, the pilot declared an emergency, the Associated Press reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The aircraft, with the call sign "Heartbeat 104," was flying from Bermuda to Boston. There were 4 crew members and 2 passengers on board. At least 4 of them are Canadian citizens.

The last communications with air traffic controllers indicated problems during the flight. One of the controllers asked the pilot to confirm whether he had really reported that he was "flying blind." Shortly after the emergency was declared, contact with the aircraft was lost.

The aircraft is being searched for by air and sea

Controllers tried to determine the Gulfstream's location using other aircraft in the area, but they were unable to establish contact with its crew again.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration notified the Coast Guard about the aircraft's disappearance early in the morning on October 3.

The search-and-rescue operation is under way in the waters near Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard aircraft and maritime crews have been involved.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is also collecting information about the incident. There is currently no information about the fate of the 6 people on board.

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Stepan Haftko

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