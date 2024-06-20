An 11-year-old cyclist was killed in a minibus hit-and-run in Lviv

In Lviv, as a result of a hit-and-run by a minibus, a young cyclist was killed, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, the GUNP in the Lviv region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on June 19, at about 16:00, on Chernovol Avenue in Lviv.

As previously established by law enforcement officers, the driver of the bus "Baz", a 60-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Stryi district, hit a cyclist, an 11-year-old resident of Lviv.

"As a result of the accident, the boy received injuries and was taken to the intensive care unit, where, despite the efforts of doctors, he died," the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment – imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of up to three years.

Law enforcement officers establish the circumstances of the incident.

And they ask anyone who has any information that will help establish the circumstances of the accident to inform law enforcement officers.

