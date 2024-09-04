American voters may be in the crosshairs of Chinese influence online - WSJ

Chinese government-backed “trolls” are using fake names of politically active voters on social media to promote divisive narratives ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to experts, China is conducting an influence operation on social media and impersonating American voters. The “trolls” are denigrating American politicians and spreading disagreements ahead of the November 5 US presidential election.

They use the fake names of politically active voters on social media to promote divisive narratives around issues such as gun control, racial inequality, and the war between Israel and Hamas, the WSJ writes.

A propaganda campaign that researchers have linked to a powerful influence network known as Spamouflage, previously linked to the Chinese government, was intended to undermine the credibility of the US election, according to a new report. The campaign was somewhat agnostic about the candidates themselves, targeting former President Donald Trump and both Democratic presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden before he dropped out of the race.

Liu Pengui, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said that “China does not intend and will not interfere in the US elections”

“We hope that the American side will not make China an issue in the elections,” said the Chinese official.

Earlier, Facebook attributed the influence campaign to Chinese security forces, calling it “the largest multi-platform covert influence operation known in the world.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States has evidence that China tried to influence and possibly interfere in the U.S. election this fall, which he considers completely unacceptable.

