Ambassador: Poles assured that farmers will not completely block traffic on the border with Ukraine

The Polish side has assured Ukraine that farmers who come out for new protests will not completely block the traffic. This was stated by Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

As of today, there is no unified vision of how traffic restrictions will be implemented. We have assurances from the Polish side that traffic will not be completely blocked, that freight transport will still be allowed through, but at certain intervals. And humanitarian goods, fuel tanks, all the necessary assistance that Ukraine needs should go unhindered - said the ambassador.

Zvarych noted that Ukraine is dependent on exports in a full-scale war, so any restrictions on exports will have a painful impact on its defense capabilities.

According to the ambassador, the Polish government is constantly negotiating with farmers to shorten the strike. Earlier, the farmers said they would block the border and some roads for a month.

Zvarych hopes that the parties will reach an understanding to limit the protest in time and prevent further blocking of the border.

Due to the farmers' strike, traffic is expected to be blocked on the border with Poland and Hungary on the road to Zahony and on February 12 through Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints.