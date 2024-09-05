Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic: Ukrainians liable for military service will not be forcibly returned from abroad

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116406 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193713 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151112 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151476 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54784 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 81714 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 77785 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 52903 views
03:40 AM • 59696 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193713 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195957 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184948 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 211804 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200073 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148705 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148047 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152217 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143202 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159656 views
Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic: Ukrainians liable for military service will not be forcibly returned from abroad

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic: Ukrainians liable for military service will not be forcibly returned from abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24383 views

Ukraine's ambassador to the Czech Republic said that the state has no plans to forcibly return men of military age from abroad. Ukraine will create conditions for the voluntary return of citizens who want to defend the country.

Ukraine does not plan to forcibly return men of military age who have gone abroad. Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych said this in a commentary toRadio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

I will say and reassure everyone that we are not talking about any compulsory measures to return Ukrainians to Ukraine, especially those of mobilization age. Of course, motivation is the consciousness of every citizen of Ukraine

- Zvarych emphasized. 

The diplomat also emphasized that all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of their place of residence, have one duty to the state - to protect the Motherland.

Our task as a state is to create conditions for citizens who want to defend their country in Ukraine, to create all the conditions for such a return

- explained the Ukrainian Ambassador. 

AddendumAddendum

According to the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, 253 thousand Ukrainian men from Ukraine reside in the country permanently or temporarily.

Among them, there are more than 95,000 people who are in the Czech Republic on a temporary protection visa and are between the ages of 18 and 65.

Recall

During the meeting, the Servant of the People faction discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title Ministry of the Return of Ukrainians. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

