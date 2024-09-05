Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic: Ukrainians liable for military service will not be forcibly returned from abroad

Ukraine does not plan to forcibly return men of military age who have gone abroad. Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych said this in a commentary toRadio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

I will say and reassure everyone that we are not talking about any compulsory measures to return Ukrainians to Ukraine, especially those of mobilization age. Of course, motivation is the consciousness of every citizen of Ukraine - Zvarych emphasized.

The diplomat also emphasized that all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of their place of residence, have one duty to the state - to protect the Motherland.

Our task as a state is to create conditions for citizens who want to defend their country in Ukraine, to create all the conditions for such a return - explained the Ukrainian Ambassador.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, 253 thousand Ukrainian men from Ukraine reside in the country permanently or temporarily.

Among them, there are more than 95,000 people who are in the Czech Republic on a temporary protection visa and are between the ages of 18 and 65.

Recall

During the meeting, the Servant of the People faction discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title Ministry of the Return of Ukrainians.