Agreement on security guarantees is under interagency approval in Poland - ambassador

The Ukrainian and Polish sides are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees. Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to the diplomat, the First Deputy Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga recently visited Warsaw and "paid a lot of attention to this issue.

We see no delays, we see a very serious, thorough approach of the Polish side to the content of this agreement, and I am more than sure that in the near future we will have one more signatory country to such agreements - Zvarych said.

According to the ambassador, "interagency coordination of the text of the agreement is currently underway in Poland, and in the coming days this draft should be handed over to the Ukrainian side." After that, direct negotiations on the content of the document will begin: "This is a normal process of diplomatic work, we have to agree on the text, we have offered the Polish side some of our elements, our expectations, what we think should be reflected there.

According to the ambassador, "the agreement with Poland will be ambitious, as it is the closest neighbor and Poland already helps Ukraine a lot in military terms." According to Zvarych, "Poland has provided almost 4 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine alone.

"The work of a huge logistics hub in Yasenka, training of our military - many other aspects that Poland is already doing even without this agreement on guarantees. These are the elements that other countries prescribe and Poland does, but we will put it on paper," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, "by signing this agreement, in the event of a direct threat to the security of Ukraine or Poland, there will be a clear algorithm of actions.

