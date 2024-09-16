Ambassador: A group of 27 Ukrainian children will be able to leave Austria tomorrow to go home

A group of 27 Ukrainian children who could not return from Austria due to weather conditions will be able to go home on Tuesday, September 17. Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria Vasyl Khymynets announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, on September 17, the Ukrainian group will be able to leave for their homeland. The Embassy has agreed with the carrier to provide the necessary number of seats in the bus for the delegation. We hope that this time the bad weather will not prevent them from returning home - Khymynets said.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat 27 Ukrainian children could not return from Austria due to weather conditions, the Ukrainian Embassy is monitoring the situation, diplomats have provided food and accommodation for the children, and are working on their safe return.