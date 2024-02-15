Amassing forces near Orikhove: the enemy is likely preparing a new offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector

The occupiers have deployed a larger group to the Orikhivske direction in Zaporizhzhia region than the one currently engaged in the Avdiivka direction. The occupiers are likely to gain some success there by storming operations. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"We see that the enemy group that has concentrated in this area (Orikhivske - ed.) over the past few days or weeks is larger in size than the group that is currently engaged in the Avdiivka sector. Obviously, the Muscovites did not go there for a walk," said Lykhoviy.

He added that the occupiers want to achieve certain successes there by storming, just as they are trying to achieve them in Avdiivka.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainian units are maneuvering to move to more favorable positions. Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery has been used, which was prepared in advance.