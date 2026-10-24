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alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

The rapper underwent bariatric surgery after unsuccessful attempts to lose weight. She is currently recovering and aims to control her eating.

alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedure

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and spoke for the first time about how she is feeling after the procedure. The artist admitted that she is currently experiencing pain and is focused on recovery. She reported this on Instagram, UNN writes.

Details

According to the performer, after the surgery her main tasks are walking and lying down, as she is still going through the recovery period.

In a separate post, the rapper explained that she decided to undergo bariatric surgery after many years of trying to lose weight. Her decision was influenced by the experience of a childhood friend who, after undergoing the procedure, lost weight from 140 to 70 kilograms and has maintained the result for several years.

alyona alyona said that she had repeatedly tried to lose weight through exercise and other methods, including injections for weight loss. However, she was unable to achieve the desired result.

"I have shown my ways of losing weight with exercise and various things many times. I even shared how I injected myself and what those injections led to, and that they are not a panacea," the artist said.

The rapper admitted that she dreams of weighing 80 kilograms, but realizes that surgery will not automatically solve all her problems. She explained that because of her work schedule, acquired habits, and ADHD, it is difficult for her to devote her entire life to losing weight.

"In order for me to lose all the weight, I would have to give up my career and work and devote my entire life to losing weight," the performer explained.

According to alyona alyona, she views the surgery as a way to control her eating and avoid overeating. The artist also emphasized that this is her personal choice and that she is ready for possible criticism.

"For me, it is very important to work on myself, develop, change, and be an example. I am choosing this path. I do not care whether someone condemns me, devalues me, or refutes me — this is my path," the rapper concluded, thanking everyone who supports her during her recovery.

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Olga Rozgon

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