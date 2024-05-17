"Already the 30th case": Romanian border guards found another drowned man in the Tisza
Kyiv • UNN
Romanian border guards found the body of an unidentified drowned man in the Tisza River, the 30th tragic case of a person trying to cross the border.
Romanian border guards found the body of a man in the Tisza River who did not have any documents, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
Romanian border guards reported the discovery of a man's body with signs of prolonged exposure to water. No documents were found on him. The drowned man is currently being identified
As indicated, this is the 30th tragic case recorded during an attempt to cross the Tisa border.
