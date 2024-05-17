"Already the 30th case": Romanian border guards found another drowned man in the Tisza

Romanian border guards found the body of a man in the Tisza River who did not have any documents, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Romanian border guards reported the discovery of a man's body with signs of prolonged exposure to water. No documents were found on him. The drowned man is currently being identified - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

As indicated, this is the 30th tragic case recorded during an attempt to cross the Tisa border.

