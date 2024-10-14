Almost UAH 8 million seized from doctors in Khmelnytsky region who gave men fictitious disability groups
In Khmelnytsky region, two doctors are suspected of facilitating the illegal receipt of disability groups. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized almost UAH 8 million from them. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
Under the procedural supervision of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a neurologist and an emergency medical assistant were served a notice of suspicion of abuse of influence (Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, the doctors developed an illegal scheme to make money through disability benefits.
The paramedic organized the search for citizens who intended to receive a disability group. The doctor registered the "clients" for inpatient treatment in the neurological department and prepared medical documents without their actual stay. Later, this became the basis for establishing disability groups, the PGO said.
The price of the "services" ranged from $3,600 to $7,800.
Law enforcement officers detained the paramedic while he was receiving the money.
During the searches, the suspects' possessions were seized with USD 182 thousand, more than EUR 6,500, equivalent to almost UAH 8 million, as well as draft records, medical documentation and mobile phones
Currently, the man has been chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. The motion against the other suspect is pending in court. The involvement of the MSEK employees in the crime is being checked.
