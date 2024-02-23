Almost half of all medical institutions in Ukraine can provide psychological services

976 primary healthcare facilities have joined the provision of mental health services, meaning that Ukrainians can receive free services for common mental disorders at the primary level in 3,363 locations throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MOH).

Currently, 976 primary healthcare facilities and private practitioners have signed an agreement with the NHSU to provide medical services under the package "Support and Treatment of Adults and Children with Mental Disorders at the Primary Healthcare Level". This represents 40% of all medical institutions providing primary health care under the Medical Guarantee Program. - the agency said in a statement.

It is confirmed that family doctors, general practitioners, and pediatricians undergo special training under the certified mhGAP program, and thus will be able to provide patients with qualified mental health care.

To date, more than 16,650 primary care physicians have received certificates of completion of the online course "Management of Common Mental Disorders in Primary Care Using the mhGAP Guidelines.

More than 8,400 of them are already providing free mental health services to Ukrainians in medical institutions contracted by the NHSU.

Important: the interactive map on the NHSU website provides an opportunity to view the number and addresses of medical institutions and primary care doctors who provide services under the package "Support and Treatment of Adults and Children with Mental Disorders at the Primary Level of Medical Care".

In the filters on the left, select the type of help "Primary".

Recall

For almost two years of the war, Russia has damaged or destroyed more than 1525 Ukrainian medical institutions.

During a Russian drone attack in Dnipro, 8 people were injured when drones hit a high-rise building and a business, with 2 people remaining in hospital and the search for otherswho might be trapped in the rubble continuing.

Guidelines for treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries to be updated in Ukraine - Ministry of Health