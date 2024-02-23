Almost half of all medical institutions in Ukraine can provide psychological services

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28678 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104395 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67419 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268055 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229197 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189834 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229886 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251322 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157309 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372084 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39834 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 104395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 268055 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229197 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19159 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27392 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27405 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72763 views
Almost half of all medical institutions in Ukraine can provide psychological services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22632 views

A growing number of healthcare facilities in Ukraine are able to provide mental health services at the primary healthcare level. care. Almost 1,000 medical institutions in Ukraine have signed agreements to provide such care.

Almost half of all medical institutions in Ukraine can provide psychological services

976 primary healthcare facilities have joined the provision of mental health services, meaning that Ukrainians can receive free services for common mental disorders at the primary level in 3,363 locations throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MOH).

Currently, 976 primary healthcare facilities and private practitioners have signed an agreement with the NHSU to provide medical services under the package "Support and Treatment of Adults and Children with Mental Disorders at the Primary Healthcare Level". This represents 40% of all medical institutions providing primary health care under the Medical Guarantee Program.

- the agency said in a statement.

It is confirmed that family doctors, general practitioners, and pediatricians undergo special training under the certified mhGAP program, and thus will be able to provide patients with qualified mental health care.

To date, more than 16,650 primary care physicians have received certificates of completion of the online course "Management of Common Mental Disorders in Primary Care Using the mhGAP Guidelines.

More than 8,400 of them are already providing free mental health services to Ukrainians in medical institutions contracted by the NHSU.

Important: the interactive map on the NHSU website provides an opportunity to view the number and addresses of medical institutions and primary care doctors who provide services under the package "Support and Treatment of Adults and Children with Mental Disorders at the Primary Level of Medical Care".

 In the filters on the left, select the type of help "Primary".

Recall

For almost two years of the war, Russia has damaged or destroyed more than 1525 Ukrainian medical institutions.

During a Russian drone attack in Dnipro, 8 people were injured when drones hit a high-rise building and a business, with 2 people remaining in hospital and the search for otherswho might be trapped in the rubble continuing.

Guidelines for treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries to be updated in Ukraine - Ministry of Health12.02.24, 16:57 • 23682 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
