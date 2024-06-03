Almost 400 contracts worth UAH 47 billion, 38% of goods have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: DOT reported for six months of work

SE "state rear operator" for 6 months of Operation signed 391 contracts for more than 47 billion hryvnia. 38% of the purchased volume has already been delivered to military units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of DOT.

It is noted that savings in purchases amounted to more than UAH 13 billion, which is 22% of what was brought to the budget.

Thus, 232 contracts worth UAH 14.8 billion were concluded in the direction of clothing security, savings amounted to UAH 2.7 billion (15.3%).

DOT notes that it managed to attract 24 new suppliers. Currently, 97 companies supply clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of fuel and lubricants, 82 contracts were signed in the amount of UAH 11.3 billion, savings reached UAH 5.3 billion (31.6%).

"Achieving such a significant level of savings was made possible by accurately setting the expected cost of purchases, as well as using regulation that allows purchasing fuel and lubricants for the needs of the Defense Forces without VAT," the DOT press service said.

Regarding the supply of food products, contracts were signed in the amount of UAH 21.2 billion. The average cost of a food set is UAH 113.

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now there are only 360 of them.

Some Items in the catalog were renamed to adapt their names to market realities and increase quality requirements. also, some items that were almost not ordered by military units or significantly increased the cost of the kit were removed from the catalog.