Almost 400 contracts worth UAH 47 billion, 38% of goods have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: DOT reported for six months of work

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 56771 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170491 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147492 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Almost 400 contracts worth UAH 47 billion, 38% of goods have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: DOT reported for six months of work

Almost 400 contracts worth UAH 47 billion, 38% of goods have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: DOT reported for six months of work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44639 views

Almost 400 contracts worth UAH 47 billion, 38% of goods have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the pillbox reported for half a year of work.

SE "state rear operator" for 6 months of Operation signed 391 contracts for more than 47 billion hryvnia. 38% of the purchased volume has already been delivered to military units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of DOT.

It is noted that savings in purchases amounted to more than UAH 13 billion, which is 22% of what was brought to the budget.

Thus, 232 contracts worth UAH 14.8 billion were concluded in the direction of clothing security, savings amounted to UAH 2.7 billion (15.3%).

DOT notes that it managed to attract 24 new suppliers. Currently, 97 companies supply clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of fuel and lubricants, 82 contracts were signed in the amount of UAH 11.3 billion, savings reached UAH 5.3 billion (31.6%).

"Achieving such a significant level of savings was made possible by accurately setting the expected cost of purchases, as well as using regulation that allows purchasing fuel and lubricants for the needs of the Defense Forces without VAT," the DOT press service said.

Regarding the supply of food products, contracts were signed in the amount of UAH 21.2 billion. The average cost of a food set is UAH 113.

Optional

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now there are only 360 of them.

Some Items in the catalog were renamed to adapt their names to market realities and increase quality requirements.  also, some items that were almost not ordered by military units or significantly increased the cost of the kit were removed from the catalog.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Economy
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces

