Almost 200 political parties failed to comply with the law on reporting to the NACP

On April 26, the 2020-2023 reporting campaign for non-parliamentary political parties that do not receive state funding ended, and on March 26 - for parliamentary parties. This was reported by the NACP press service, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, in total, political parties and their local organizations submitted more than 22 thousand reports to the NACP. However, almost 200 parties did not report or did so partially.

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Political Parties in Ukraine," the National Agency publishes on its official website a list of political parties that failed to submit their reports within the specified period and ensures that the perpetrators are brought to justice as provided by law.

Failure to submit reports is punishable under Art. 212-21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO). In particular, this means imposing a fine of 300 to 400 tax-free minimum incomes, i.e. UAH 5100 to 6800.

