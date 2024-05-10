Almost 200 political parties failed to comply with the law on reporting to the NACP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Almost 200 political parties failed to comply with the law on reporting to the NACP

Almost 200 political parties failed to comply with the law on reporting to the NACP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21835 views

Following the completion of the 2020-2023 reporting campaign for political parties, the NACP reported that almost 200 parties had failed to submit reports or had submitted partial reports, for which they face fines ranging from UAH 5,100 to 6,800.

On April 26, the 2020-2023 reporting campaign for non-parliamentary political parties that do not receive state funding ended, and on March 26 - for parliamentary parties. This was reported by the NACP press service, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, in total, political parties and their local organizations submitted more than 22 thousand reports to the NACP. However, almost 200 parties did not report or did so partially.

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Political Parties in Ukraine," the National Agency publishes on its official website a list of political parties that failed to submit their reports within the specified period and ensures that the perpetrators are brought to justice as provided by law. 

Failure to submit reports is punishable under Art. 212-21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO). In particular, this means imposing a fine of 300 to 400 tax-free minimum incomes, i.e. UAH 5100 to 6800.

Verification of officials' declarations: NACP reveals over UAH 55.8 million of false information06.05.24, 13:03 • 83061 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics

