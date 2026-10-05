Allies of pro-Russian Dodik retained power in Bosnia’s elections, and he thanked Trump and Putin for it

Allies of pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik retained key positions following the elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dodik himself said that Donald Trump's victory in the United States helped his political camp, and also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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After more than 95% of the votes were counted, Željka Cvijanović was re-elected as the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency. Savo Minić won the election for president of Republika Srpska. Both represent the SNSD party, which is headed by Dodik.

The SNSD itself also retained control of the Republika Srpska parliament, allowing Dodik to maintain significant political influence, although he did not run this time.

Dodik mentioned Trump and Putin

After the preliminary results were announced, Dodik thanked Trump and Putin. He and Minić met with the latter at the end of September.

Had it not been for Donald Trump's great victory and his removal of Biden's hated structures, we would have been politically dead today. But thanks to the new political environment, we are now political winners – Dodik said.

Dodik is known for his close relations with Moscow and has repeatedly advocated the secession of Republika Srpska from the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He has also blocked some reforms and questioned the country's path toward integration into the EU.

Elections have begun in Bosnia, the results of which could affect the country's bid to join the EU