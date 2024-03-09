All-Ukrainian school leagues "Side by Side" in 5 sports were held in 25 territorial communities during the week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5322 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17171 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23853 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169050 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214922 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371299 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 17171 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169051 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159462 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151726 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14649 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19634 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44600 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

All-Ukrainian school leagues "Side by Side" in 5 sports were held in 25 territorial communities during the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32215 views

More than 12,000 students from 25 territorial communities of Ukraine took part in the second stage of the All-Ukrainian School Leagues "Side by Side" in 5 sports - futsal, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and orienteering - an initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

All-Ukrainian school leagues "Side by Side" in 5 sports were held in 25 territorial communities during the week

This week, Ukraine hosted the All-Ukrainian School Side-by-Side Leagues, an initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pupil teams competed in sports such as futsal, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and orienteering. In Kyiv and the region, almost 12,000 pupils took part in the second stage of the All-Ukrainian School Leagues side by side.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the competition among Ukrainian students and the Kyiv Regional Education Association.

Details

The project "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" project continues in Ukraine. This week, competitions were held in 25 territorial communities.

Context

As part of the competition, student teams will compete in 5 sports: futsal, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and orienteering.

The second stage of the "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" started on February 5. It involves competitions of school teams at the level of territorial communities.

The large-scale sports project is being implemented at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the slogan "Together We Will Win!".

In the Kyiv region, almost 12 thousand students took part in the second stage of the All-Ukrainian School Leagues.

So far, 225 teams have completed futsal competitions, 360 teams in volleyball, 49 in cheerleading, 268 in basketball and 30 in orienteering

- said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration.

Recall

In Odesa region, registration for the largest student competition "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues"is underway. This is a presidential sports project that takes place under the slogan "Together We Will Win.

30 members of the national veterans' team have traveled to Las Vegas to take part in the US Air Force 2024 competition.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11