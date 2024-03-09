All-Ukrainian school leagues "Side by Side" in 5 sports were held in 25 territorial communities during the week

This week, Ukraine hosted the All-Ukrainian School Side-by-Side Leagues, an initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pupil teams competed in sports such as futsal, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and orienteering. In Kyiv and the region, almost 12,000 pupils took part in the second stage of the All-Ukrainian School Leagues side by side.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the competition among Ukrainian students and the Kyiv Regional Education Association.

Details

The project "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" project continues in Ukraine. This week, competitions were held in 25 territorial communities.

Context

As part of the competition, student teams will compete in 5 sports: futsal, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and orienteering.

The second stage of the "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" started on February 5. It involves competitions of school teams at the level of territorial communities.

The large-scale sports project is being implemented at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the slogan "Together We Will Win!".

In the Kyiv region, almost 12 thousand students took part in the second stage of the All-Ukrainian School Leagues.

So far, 225 teams have completed futsal competitions, 360 teams in volleyball, 49 in cheerleading, 268 in basketball and 30 in orienteering - said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration.

Recall

In Odesa region, registration for the largest student competition "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues"is underway. This is a presidential sports project that takes place under the slogan "Together We Will Win.

